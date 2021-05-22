LANCASTER, Wis. — Seventy years after he was reported missing in action, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. “Jack” Valentine’s remains are coming home.
A procession of motorcycles and other vehicles delivered Valentine’s remains to Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster on Friday, ahead of a funeral next week in his hometown of Cassville, Wis.
“This gives some sort of peace after he was lost for so many years,” said Lynn Lang, of Peosta, Valentine’s niece.
Born on March 1, 1928, Valentine graduated from Cassville High School and enlisted in the Army, after which he was sent to serve in the Korean War.
He was reported missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. He was presumed dead in 1954, but his remains were not found until August 2018. His remains were subsequently identified on March 16, 2021, according to the office of Gov. Tony Evers, who ordered flags in the state be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, May 25, when Valentine will be buried at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Cassville.
Valentine’s brother, Robert Valentine, said he worked with his brother on their family farm in Cassville and that Jack Valentine liked to have a good time.
“I’m glad he’s going to be here, it’s almost unbelievable,” Robert Valentine said. “For as long as he was gone, I never expected him to come back.”
Robert Valentine was one of many family members who gathered at the funeral home to await the arrival of Jack Valentine’s remains.
Tracy Roling, Jack Valentine’s great-niece and Lang’s daughter, said the day not only honored her great-uncle but also brought awareness to the care of veterans. She said more should be done to help veterans struggling with mental health issues so they don’t become homeless.
Jack Valentine also made an impact on Roling’s son and nephew, both 12 years old. They have done research reports on Jack Valentine to present at their schools.
“I’m glad they can experience this so they have more appreciation for soldiers’ sacrifices,” Roling said.
Lang said she never met her uncle or knew much about him, but she knows he liked to sing and play the guitar and harmonica. She said the Valentines were “simple farmers,” so she appreciated the recognition her uncle was receiving.
Judith Schmidt, of Dubuque, another relative of Jack Valentine, said she didn’t know him very well, but her parents and his parents were close.
“Jack’s parents were proud he served the country, but they always expected him to come home,” Schmidt said. “His mother was heartbroken. She would sit and look out the window thinking Jack would come home.”
During their drive to Lancaster, Schmidt and her husband saw students standing outside with their hands on their hearts, she said.
“It did bring closure,” Schmidt said. “It was emotionally draining, but it was an amazing day.”
Another of Jack Valentine’s relatives, Betty Schmidt-D’Agnolo, of Rockford, Ill., said she and her sister spent a lot of time at the Valentines’ farm during summers when she was growing up. She said she remembers Jack Valentine would always whistle while working.
“It’s a miracle — the day I found out I just cried all day,” Schmidt-D’Agnolo said of when she learned Jack Valentine’s remains had been found. “... It’s too bad his mother isn’t still alive to realize he was returned home.”
Jack Valentine’s remains were identified in Hawaii and then flown to Chicago. From there, VetsRoll and Patriot Guard Riders escorted his remains to Lancaster.
“For me to give up a day for this, it’s not a problem,” said David Gier, the Illinois Patriot Guard senior ride captain.
Mark Finnegan, president and co-founder of VetsRoll, said families with loved ones still missing should never give up hope because technology is allowing remains to be identified even decades later.
“Honor is the key word,” Finnegan said of being able to recognize Jack Valentine. “This is a person that 70 years ago paid the ultimate sacrifice in a reservoir in Korea. The family never knew what happened … I imagine the closure will be overwhelming.”
Lang said the day was overwhelming and that she was emotional as she waited for the arrival of Jack Valentine’s remains. She said the experience allowed her to find out more information about her relatives.
“Sometimes, it takes something like this to bring family together,” Lang said.