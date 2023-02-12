PEOSTA, Iowa — Mi-T-M Corp. recently announced that its longtime president will retire this spring and the company’s board of directors named his successor.

Sam Humphrey will retire June 1 after 32 years with the company and 27 years as president, according to a press release. He will remain on the company board of directors until his term expires.

