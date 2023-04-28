The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival has brought a little bit of Hollywood to northeast Iowa this week.
Chances are, you’ll see a familiar face or two at a local restaurant or downtown shop this week, even if you do not immediately recall where you’ve seen them before.
Vanessa Matsui, Jonathan Del Arco and Rell Battle are three actors whose names you may not know, but you’ve probably seen them if you’re a TV or film buff.
Recommended for you
“I get ‘Don’t I know you?’ a lot,” Matsui said.
Matsui, 42, is a Canadian actor and director from Toronto. Her directorial debut, “Midnight at the Paradise,” is a Best Feature nominee at this year’s festival.
“I get stopped a lot by people who know me from ‘Shadowhunters,’” she said.
Matsui’s role on the supernatural show, which ran on Freeform for three seasons, was that of warlock Dorothea Rollins.
“They kept killing me off and bringing me back for two seasons,” she said. “It was fun.”
At the beginning of her career, Matsui spent a decade in Montreal as an improvisational theater artist, a time she attributes to sharpening her skills as an actress. She steadily built her resume with one-off roles and guest star arcs on shows including “Warehouse 13,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Lost Girl,” “Letterkenny” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Once her role on “Shadowhunters” had run its course, Matsui found herself unemployed while living in L.A.
“That was a real turning point for me,” she said. “I was ghosted by the industry. I couldn’t get an audition. I had a friend who was on suicide watch. I went back to Canada to visit her, and it was a dark time. That was the big impetus for ‘Ghost BFF.’”
The comedy web series, created, written and co-directed by Matsui, who also stars as one of the main characters, focuses on two friends, one living and one dead, who struggle with depression, anxiety and suicide. It ran for two seasons and received multiple awards for its comedic depiction surrounding the stigma of mental illness.
“My friend is thriving now,” Matsui said. “But I wanted to address the fact that, in Canada, we have free health care, but we don’t have free mental health care. I wanted to make something funny and accessible.”
The series drew the attention of Bill Robertson, the screenwriter of “Midnight at the Paradise,” who reached out to Matsui for a possible role in the film.
“We spoke and had a few meetings,” she said. “He knew about ‘Ghost BFF’ and was a fan. He thought I would be a good fit as the director, and I was looking for that next bold move in my career.”
Matsui’s directorial debut has gotten her hooked on being behind the camera.
“Acting is always going to be my first love,” she said. “But I’ve caught the directing bug.”
Battle, 40, is an L.A.-based artist who got his start as a stand-up comedian on The Conan O’Brien Show. Eventually, Battle branched out into acting, snagging regular gigs on “Superior Donuts,” “Good Girls, “Blackish,” and the currently running “Killing It,” a Peacock streaming series with fellow comedian Craig Robinson.
His dark comedy short film, “Off Fairfax,” is showing at this year’s festival.
“I wrote it during COVID when there was nothing else to do,” he said. “Boredom inspires creativity. It’s the first thing I’ve written, produced and stressed out over.”
“Off Fairfax” is a proof-of-concept piece that Battle hopes will lead to a series deal.
Battle said while stand-up is still in his blood, it’s not enough anymore.
“Stand-up keeps you active, in front of an audience, creative,” he said. “But now people are looking for you to come to the table with your own thing. It’s not a hat I wanted to wear. I don’t want to be a businessman. I want to be an artist. But it’s what you have to do now. But the good news is that you’ve got more control.”
Battle recently signed with Steph Curry’s Unanimous Productions and is working on developing “Off Fairfax” into a full-fledged series.
Del Arco is in town for the screening of “The Grotto,” another nominee for Best Feature at this year’s festival. He plays Victor, a man who has lost a loved one and finds love and peace again with the help of friends.
Del Arco, 57, has been a working actor in Hollywood for so long, he’s not sure exactly how long it’s been.
“Thirty-seven years, 39 years, something like that,” he said. “I’ve lost count.”
Del Arco was born in Uruguay and grew up in Port Chester, N.Y. He moved to Los Angeles in the early 1990s, finding small roles on shows including “Blossom” and “The Wonder Years.”
In 1992, he was cast as the Borg drone Hugh on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” a role that has endeared him to Star Trek fans for over 30 years, even though he only appeared in a handful of the series’ 178 episodes. He reprised the role, in which Hugh dies, for three episodes of “Star Trek: Picard” during its first season in 2020.
But Del Arco said most mainstream fans may know him for a different role — medical examiner Dr. Fernando Morales in “The Closer” and its spin-off “Major Crimes.”
“Those shows ran for a (total of) 14 years, and are still running on HBO Max,” he said.
Despite his success on the small screen, Del Arco jumped at the chance to work with Joanna Gleason, who directed “The Grotto.”
“When Joanna Gleason calls and asks you to do her film, of course you say yes,” he said. “This movie is an absolutely beautiful story directed by someone I think is a national treasure.”
Del Arco said working in film, particularly independent film, is a way of supporting the artistic community and provides a completely different outlet for an actor.
“I grew up in a time when movies were truly the ultimate goal for an actor,” he said. “What I love about making films is the finite storytelling experience. Television can be a grind. With film and theater, it’s a bit of a high-wire act, and that’s what makes it exciting to me. They’re special that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.