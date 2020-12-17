The head of a local nonprofit has been honored for her work with older adults.
Donna Harvey, CEO of Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, has been named the winner of the 2020 Betty Grandquist Lifetime Achievement Award by the Iowa Department on Aging and Iowa Commission on Aging.
The award, named for a former department director, “identifies and recognizes an Iowan who has dedicated a portion of their personal or professional life to achieving excellence in the fields of aging or disability or has made significant contributions to promoting independence and enhancing the quality of life among older Iowans and Iowans with disabilities,” according to a press release.
Harvey has served as the CEO of the local agency since October 2016.
She served as director of the Iowa Department on Aging from 2011 to 2016 and previously led the Hawkeye Valley Area Agency on Aging.