A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 45 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges including those related to driving for more than nine hours while holding a woman against her will.
Dylan J. Bargman, 27, of Dubuque, also was sentenced to two to five years of probation by Iowa District Court Associate Judge Mark Hostager. Bargman previously pleaded guilty to charges of false imprisonment, possession of methamphetamine, third-degree harassment, assault causing injury, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts and contempt.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
The charges of false imprisonment, possession of meth and interference with official acts all stem from early February.
Court documents state that a state law enforcement officer pulled over a vehicle driving slowly near Durango, Iowa.
The woman, Meghan L. Kast, got out of the vehicle before Bargman drove toward the woods. Kast said Bargman demanded that she get into the vehicle at about 9 p.m. Feb. 2 and that they had been driving all night. Bargman was arrested.
Bargman later repeatedly kicked the window of the patrol car in an attempt to break it, documents state. Officers found a baggie of meth in his vehicle and a pipe in his coat pocket.
The other charges relate to Bargman harassing Kast on Sept. 17; to Bargman coming at Haley M. Fairchild, 27, of Dubuque, with a car jack, grabbing her hair and holding her to the ground on Dec. 25; and to Bargman crashing a vehicle while intoxicated on Oct. 8.