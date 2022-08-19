An Arizona-based company hopes to construct a more-than-100,000-square-foot indoor sports facility at the Dubuque Soccer Complex, with the intention of creating more than 17 full-time jobs and more than 100 part-time positions.
Court One LLC has submitted a bid to purchase the Dubuque Soccer Complex from Dubuque Community Schools. After confirming earlier this week that they planned to bid on the property, Court One officials Thursday spoke with the Telegraph Herald in greater detail about their proposal.
The period to submit bids to purchase the Dubuque Soccer Complex closed Thursday, and Dubuque Community School Board members are expected to consider the bids they received for the property at a meeting next week. The Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which currently leases the property from the district, also has submitted a bid for the site.
Court One’s proposal has received enthusiasm from some local sports groups, but officials for local soccer organizations said they are worried that if Court One’s bid is accepted, the facility would reduce the number of available soccer fields and increase costs for local soccer programming.
Bringing sports together
Under Court One’s proposal, an air-supported dome, currently called Court One-Dubuque Athletic Complex, would be built over two soccer fields at the north end of the soccer complex. The structure would contain five basketball courts, six volleyball courts, a soccer field, a baseball and softball field and batting cages.
A concessions lounge, locker rooms and a pro shop would be part of the facility. Mark Dyer, principal of Court One LLC, said the company also would make improvements to the remaining outdoor soccer fields at the complex.
Mitch Brown, president and CEO of Court One LLC, said his company would aim to complete construction of the structure and open it by next summer if the school board approves its bid.
“We see it as a gigantic win for the entire sports community,” Brown said. “This facility will bring all the youth sports of Dubuque together.”
Dyer said about 17 full-time staff would be hired to manage the facility, along with more than 100 part-time staff.
While he couldn’t provide an exact cost estimate for the project, Dyer said the facility likely will cost “millions and millions of dollars,” which Court One intends to finance itself.
Court One LLC has explored developing an indoor sports facility in Dubuque in recent years. Seven potential sites previously were identified, but Dyer said the Dubuque Soccer Complex’s size, existing soccer fields, highway access and already-installed utilities made it the most ideal location.
“When you are building a facility that is going to bring people to Dubuque, you want a location that makes sense,” Dyer said. “We consider this location the mother lode.”
When school board members meet next week to discuss bids for the property, however, they will have more than one from which to choose.
The Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which manages the complex currently used by local soccer organizations, previously announced that it is offering $1.55 million for the property, matching its current appraised value.
Dyer declined to say how much Court One LLC is bidding for the property.
Dubuque Community Schools spokesman Mike Cyze wrote in an email that the district’s legal counsel is handling the bidding process and that bids will be presented to the school board at a special meeting being planned for sometime next week.
Because the district’s legal counsel is overseeing the bid process, “the district does not plan to share any information related to bids until they are unsealed and presented to the Board next week,” he wrote.
School Board Member Anderson Sainci said he could not comment on the bidding process until he reviews the unsealed bids.
Excitement and concern
Brown said the completed facility would provide year-round support to local athletics programs for a variety of sports, and the company would work closely with local youth sports associations.
Lori Lammers, head coach of DBQ Insanity Volleyball, said Court One’s proposed complex would greatly increase the limited amount of space local youth sports organizations compete for to hold games and tournaments.
“I think Court One is exactly what the community needs,” Lammers said. “We have athletes traveling out of Dubuque so they can play. Hopefully, this will keep those kids here.”
However, the proposal has received opposition from local soccer organizations.
Jon Denham, vice president of Dubuque Soccer Alliance, said Court One’s project would reduce the number of available fields at the complex and likely would increase the cost to families to enroll their children in a local soccer program.
“We cannot guarantee that local soccer families are not going to have their financial commitments change when a for-profit company comes in with a new building,” Denham said.
Dyer said Court One is willing to work with Dubuque Soccer Alliance to ensure soccer still is supported if the indoor sports facility is built. He said a permanent indoor soccer field would be open year-round at the facility, and the baseball and softball field could be temporarily converted into another soccer field if needed.
Brown said Court One does not intend to increase the cost of youth soccer for local families and that revenues generated by the sports complex would offset the company’s investment in the property.
“The profits from this company will be much higher than what those fields are bringing in,” Brown said. “We don’t have any intention to increase the costs on local soccer families.”
