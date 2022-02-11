State officials on Thursday awarded $5.7 million in incentives for the renovation of a prominent Dubuque building, while another also received tax credits for a smaller project.
Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the award of $5.7 million in tax credits for ongoing renovations to the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St. The award came from the state’s Historic Preservation Tax Credit program, a press release states.
Cottingham & Butler and HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA, purchased the building in late 2019.
The application for the tax credits, submitted by Gronen Development Inc., notes that the work includes finishing the building’s lower level with a larger meeting area, workout facility, mailroom and storage space. The first floor is being updated to “improve entrance security and provide employee amenities.” Floors two through nine are being updated for office use, and a pavilion is being added on the building’s roof.
The application lists the total project cost — including land and building acquisition — at close to $48 million.
State officials also awarded $238,024 in historic preservation tax credits for previously completed work on the Novelty Iron Works building, 333 E. 10th St.
The work completed in 2016 included completion of the parking lot on Elm Street; installation of flooring, exterior lighting, missing doors and windows; construction of bathrooms and other improvements.
The total project cost for the relevant work was more than $1.4 million.