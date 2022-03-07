Darin Groshens leaned toward the cooking ribs with a spray bottle as a strong wind whipped across the top of the ski hill.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Groshens said.
Wintry conditions provided an added ingredient Sunday to a fundraising barbecue competition at Sundown Mountain Resort.
Now in its fourth year, the Smoke on the Mountain BBQ contest combines a local family’s loves of barbecue and skiing, while honoring the short life of a Peosta, Iowa, boy who lived 12 days after his birth.
“We started it as a tribute to our son Brecken, who passed away in 2015,” Daniella Dupont said of Sunday’s event. “My family likes competing in barbecue competitions and we all enjoy skiing out here at Sundown, so we thought it would be cool to host an event out here and raise funds for adaptive ski equipment.”
Dupont’s son, Brecken, died at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago in April 2015 while he was being treated for serious heart defects. He had been born 12 days earlier at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
Doctors discovered Brecken had a heart defect after his birth, and additional tests resulted in a diagnosis of aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the valve in the large blood vessel branching off the heart. The infant spent time at University of Iowa Children’s Hospital in Iowa City before being transferred to the Chicago hospital, where he died.
“After our little guy passed away, we discovered he had Williams Syndrome,” Dupont said.
Williams Syndrome is a genetic condition that is characterized by various medical problems, including cardiovascular issues.
After her son’s death, Dupont and her family launched the Living For Brecken foundation.
“We wanted to give back to the community,” she said.
The foundation raises funds and donates items and money to MercyOne, the Ronald McDonald House and Lurie Children’s.
“Those are all places (Brecken) was at during his 12 days,” Dupont said.
The foundation’s efforts at Sundown soon will bear fruit in the form of adaptive equipment that gives the opportunity to ski to more visitors.
“We’ve been saving the money to get the right kind of equipment we want for people who want to come out to ski but who have (physical) challenges,” said Mark Gordon, general manager of Sundown Mountain Resort.
The barbecue event annually draws about 10 competitors and raises about $2,000 with the food and auctions.
“This year, we should be able to purchase adaptive ski equipment for the next season,” Dupont said. “Brecken had a heart defect and we never knew what he would be capable of or what he would be able to do, so maybe he could have been one of the kiddos that would be needing the adaptive (ski) equipment.”
Dupont’s brother, Shane Hosch, of Peosta, prepared ribs on a team with Groshens, of Dubuque.
“We started (the ribs) at 9 a.m. and it will take about four or five hours (to finish),” Hosch said.
Hosch and Groshens have traveled as far as Oklahoma for barbecue competitions.
“This is the first event of the year,” Hosch said of the Sundown competition. “It gets everybody in the mood.”