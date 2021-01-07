WASHINGTON — The tri-state-area’s U.S. senators and representatives on Wednesday reacted to the violent chaos at the U.S. Capitol after President Donald Trump supporters stormed the building.
Meanwhile, a former local U.S. representative renounced his membership in the Republican Party.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, was sworn in just three days earlier. She told the Telegraph Herald and other media outlets that she was not in the Capitol when the supporters forced their way in.
“They had asked us today that if we were not scheduled to speak for any specific objection, that we return to our office, just for COVID(-19) protocols,” she said. “I was watching things, like many people, unfold on TV.”
What she saw unnerved and disappointed her
“People came here today to make sure their voices were heard,” Hinson said, adding that she spoke on Tuesday with Iowans who had traveled to Washington, D.C., to support Trump. “But this violence is not the answer.”
While his supporters still were occupying the Capitol, Hinson called for a stronger message from Trump denouncing the actions.
“What happened here was unacceptable,” she said. “... Words matter. Inciting violence is not the answer.”
In response to a question from the TH, Hinson addressed residents of Iowa’s First Congressional District who might sympathize with the Trump supporters at the Capitol.
“I fully support your First Amendment rights,” she said. “I support our Constitution, and I support the right to free speech. ... But resorting to violence is not how we should do business. It’s not how we do things in the United States of America.”
On Wednesday night, Hinson posted a photo of herself on a video call with her two sons, ages 8 and 9, “to explain what happened at the Capitol today. Difficult for them to comprehend how different it was here today than when I was showing them around just a few days ago, but grateful to see their faces!”
The woman that Hinson unseated — Democrat Abby Finkenauer — posted tweets throughout the day in response to the events in D.C.
“This is on every Republican & specifically looking at you, Iowa, who let the lies & falsehoods about our elections just continue to go on. You own this and it’s horrifying to watch,” read one tweet, while a subsequent one called out Republican U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds “for what they have done to our country (and) democracy.”
On Wednesday night, former U.S. Rep. Jim Nussle tweeted, “I will no longer claim I am a Republican tonight as I am outraged and devastated by the actions of too many elected Republicans (some I know and served with) and supporters. Today a final line was crossed that I will not excuse. The GOP is NO more and left me and others behind.”
Nussle, now the president and CEO of the Credit Union National Association, represented the Dubuque region in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1991 to 2007 and also served in President George W. Bush’s Office of Management and Budget.
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., also held a conference call with the media on Wednesday afternoon. He called the rioters “hooligans” and shamed their behavior.
“Today should be a celebration of the time-honored tradition of the peaceful transition of power that makes our nation exceptional in the eyes of the world,” he said.
He wondered if anyone should be surprised by the violence.
“I ask my colleagues, who for months now have spread lies about the integrity of the ballot box, unfounded accusations, lacking any evidence or facts, about voter fraud in this election — what did they expect the reaction to be?” he said. “They have unleashed dark forces in our society who think this is entirely appropriate to attempt a coup d’etat of our government because of what they’ve been led to believe.”
Other federal lawmakers who represent the tri-state area took to social media Wednesday in response to the events unfolding in D.C. Their posts included:
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa: ”Today’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was an attack on American democracy itself. I condemn today’s violence in the strongest terms & perpetrators deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I also thank Capitol Police for protecting our Capitol & staff.”
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa: “I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest. What’s happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear. My staff and I are safe. Thanks to Capitol Police for your selfless work.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.: “Trump will not stop this attack on our democracy. He continues to encourage it. Everyone in Congress should put country over party and condemn Trump for starting this attack. Let’s stop it by getting back to our job of accepting the election that Trump clearly lost and Biden won.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis.: “Yes, we should impeach him. But I don’t have much faith in the @SenateGOP to defend our democracy and remove him. Invoke the 25th amendment and he can be gone in hours. His conduct is unbecoming a president.”
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.: “The Capitol Police have acted with incredible professionalism. I sincerely thank them for their service and condemn all lawless activity.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.: “Let me be clear — this will still end with Joe Biden being sworn in as president of the United States on January 20th. A mob of people following a wannabe tin-pot dictator with a fragile ego will not win; democracy will.”
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.: “This shameful chapter in our nation’s history is the real legacy of Donald Trump. On January 20, we can begin the process of healing the wounds of this country and start to put this national nightmare behind us.”
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.: “Today, the U.S. Capitol was breached and our nation faced violence as we tried to fulfill the will of the American people. But no angry mob can stop us from doing our constitutional duty. Democracy will prevail, and we WILL complete the count.”