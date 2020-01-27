A notorious hip-hop duo known for performing elaborate live shows while wearing clown makeup will make its Dubuque debut in April.
Insane Clown Posse will take the stage on Thursday, April 30, at Five Flags Center. The facility shared details about the concert with the Telegraph Herald prior to publicly announcing it this morning.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Five Flags box office or at FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Formed in Detroit in 1989, Insane Clown Posse is regarded as the pioneer of “horrorcore” hip-hop. It has released more than 50 albums and also has ventured into the world of feature films and professional wrestling.