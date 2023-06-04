The Salvation Army of Dubuque will kick-off its summer program to provide fans for low-income residents this week.

Starting Monday, June 5, fans will be available from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Salvation Army office, 1099 Iowa St.

