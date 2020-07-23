LANCASTER, Wis. — A revised Southwest Wisconsin Tractor Ride will be held on Sunday, July 26.
The ride will travel past Divine Nursing and Rehab in Fennimore and continue along back roads to Lancaster, according to an online announcement.
In Lancaster, the tractors will travel past Morningside Assisted Living on City Limits Road to Vesperman Farms, 8149 Stage Road.
Tractors and implements will be on display at Vesperman Farms before the tractors head north on back roads to Stitzer and ultimately back to Fennimore
A map of the route is available at lancasterwichamber.weebly.com.
Vesperman Farms will offer a lunch for $10 starting at 11 a.m.