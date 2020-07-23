News in your town

Delaware County housing development receives more than $550,000 in tax credits

Jo Daviess County man charged with murder for allegedly killing trespasser

Dubuque County reports $1.5 million in pandemic expenditures so far

Documents show connection between alleged shooter, victim in Dubuque killing

Look back through Dubuque history — and see some quirky newspaper ads

Fish kill near Elkader traced to nearby ag co-op

2 injured in wreck near Darlington

Hy-Vee to distribute free masks to customers next week

Authorities: Attacker forced way into Hopkinton residence, hit man with metal object, bit him

'A one-stop shop:' Dollar Fresh opens Friday at former Dyersville Shopko building

36 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Prairie du Chien man formally charged with homicide in connection with child's death

Iowa cites quality concerns for cuts at Dubuque testing site

Police investigating theft of $40,000 in silver, gold in Dubuque

Grant County supervisors take stand against future gun-control laws

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Dubuque's fireworks, air show canceled due to COVID-19

22 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Revised Southwest Wisconsin Tractor Ride set for Sunday

Corrections

Lancaster council OKs liquor license fee reductions in light of pandemic closures

Local law enforcement reports

Multicultural Family Center food giveaway set for Thursday

Dubuque Mass to honor former visiting priest who died after contracting COVID-19

Prairie du Chien Fire Department Association receives $10,000 grant

Dubuque man accused of threatening mom with hammer sentenced to probation

Dubuque airport terminal to be renamed for pioneering Black combat pilot

8 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County as testing slows to 104 in 24 hours

Elkader business wins $10,000 in statewide pitch contest

Land acquisition part of $2 million project at Jo Daviess County state park

Building permits issued in Dubuque County

Governor's spokesman: Process concerns prompted changes to Dubuque's Test Iowa site