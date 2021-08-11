A challenger on Tuesday filed to run for the Dubuque City Council Ward 3 seat.
Rickey Carner II, 48, joined incumbent Danny Sprank in filing to run for the seat in the Nov. 2 election.
Carner is a Dubuque native who works as a production manager at Mountaintop Stoneworks, a position he has held for eight years.
Carner, who is seeking an elected position for the first time, said he was inspired to run after learning of the city’s plan to construct a $20 million parking ramp in downtown Dubuque.
The ramp project is part of a development agreement between the city and Roshek Property LLC; Cottingham & Butler; and HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA. Cottingham & Butler and HTLF announced in 2019 plans to purchase the Roshek Building as part of their expansions. Through the development agreement, the city agreed to construct a 500-space ramp to meet the added parking needs of the two companies.
Carner said he opposes the ramp, feeling it is an example of wasteful spending by the city.
“We don’t need another parking ramp downtown,” he said. “It’s just a big waste of money.”
Carner said he would rather see the city invest in the community’s parks and recreation infrastructure. He proposed improved maintenance of parks and expanded recreation programming throughout downtown and the North End.
“I think the parks are getting pushed away, especially in the North End,” Carner said. “I want to help the city and help get the kids to have more activities that they can do. Everything is uptown right now, but not everyone can make it up there.”
Carner stressed that he had only recently decided to run for City Council and that he would need to conduct additional research before he could elaborate on his stances on additional city issues and topics.
“This is all new to me,” Carner said. “I still need to do some research on some other things before I give my opinion.”
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Sprank said he expected someone would file to run against him and that he looks forward to learning more about his opponent.
“Our wonderful folks at Ward 3 will be the ones who make the decision,” Sprank said. “I say, ‘Off to the races.’”
Residents have until Aug. 26 to file for the city election. If more than two candidates file for a seat, a primary election will be held on Oct. 5.