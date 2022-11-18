The Dubuque County Board of Health this week authorized offering the long-vacant position of Health Department executive director to a candidate with broad support, though the individual’s name has not yet been released.
The department has been without a permanent executive director since long-time leader Patrice Lambert retired at the end of last year. The department first was led by former Assistant Director Samantha Kloft until she left in August. Most recently, that leadership role has been contracted to UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association.
The Board of Health has made two previous offers, both of which eventually fizzled. The first applicant backed out due to a familial objection, while the second took another job.
Board Chairwoman Sandra Larson said she was hopeful about the latest candidate but could share no further work or personal details. Larson expected a decision from the applicant in the coming days.
“It’s a qualified candidate who has relevant experience,” she said. “She was favored by our community stakeholders panel who also interviewed her. Should this work out, I think she has the right background to be a big asset to our community.”
The latest choice topped a field of six applicants, three of whom were granted in-person interviews.
“It was a hard choice,” Larson said. “They were all very qualified, so we were lucky in that regard.”
In the meantime, VNA Administrator Stacey Killian told the Board of Health this week she has been busy readying the county for a new full-time director’s arrival.
In the past month, Killian has received $60,000 in additional federal aid to increase COVID-19 and monkeypox prevention and vaccination campaigns.
She also has been working with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services related to the agency’s restructured emergency preparedness grant program, which will provide more steady funding to counties than occurred ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. Killian said Dubuque County should expect $40,000 annually, with opportunities for additional funds when needed.
“I did ask for some additional funding this year because I thought that the new director could need some emergency preparedness training,” she said. “So we were granted an additional $5,000 that will help with that training over the spring. Generally, knowing ahead of time how much money is there and what the possibilities are is really important when we look at how we can fund additional positions and restructure what’s already in place.”
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider a Board of Health request to begin expanding the Health Department in its budgeting process early next year.
