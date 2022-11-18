The Dubuque County Board of Health this week authorized offering the long-vacant position of Health Department executive director to a candidate with broad support, though the individual’s name has not yet been released.

The department has been without a permanent executive director since long-time leader Patrice Lambert retired at the end of last year. The department first was led by former Assistant Director Samantha Kloft until she left in August. Most recently, that leadership role has been contracted to UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association.

