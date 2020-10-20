Dubuque’s public health specialist will receive an award from Iowa Primary Care Association.
Mary Rose Corrigan has been awarded the 2020 Carl Kulczyk Memorial Award, according to a press release.
The association provides technical assistance and training to Iowa’s community health centers. The award was established in recognition of Kulczyk’s contributions to the community health field prior to his death in 2008, the release states.
Corrigan was nominated for the award by Crescent Community Health Center, of which she served as board president for nearly 15 years.
Corrigan will be presented the award at the virtual Iowa Community Health Conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27.