MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- A Mineral Point woman and her daughter were found not guilty by a jury of killing a teen in their care in 2018.
Laurie D. Barry, 53, and her daughter Alexis E. Barry, 30, both of Mineral Point, both had been charged in Iowa County Circuit Court with first-degree reckless homicide, with a modifier of being party to a crime, in the death of Selah Kaden, 13, on May 31, 2018.
The Barrys' trial began with jury selection on April 28, and closing arguments were made on Tuesday. Both women testified during the trial.
The jury was dismissed at about noon on Tuesday to begin deliberations and reached a verdict of not guilty shortly before 8 p.m.
Court documents state that Selah's parents sent her to live with the Barrys as part of a plan to address her behavioral issues.
The Barrys said Selah routinely faked fainting and that, on May 31, 2018, she fell backward "harder than she meant to and hit her head pretty hard," documents state.
The Barrys reported that Selah stood up after the fall, and they monitored her before calling 911 about six hours later. The Barrys also reported that Selah had bruises and a wrist injury prior to the fall.
When emergency responders arrived, Selah did not have a pulse, was cold to the touch and had a bruise on her upper chest, documents state.
An autopsy found "acute and mixed blunt head trauma" and facial injuries, as well as heart, lung and chest injuries, documents state. Other serious injuries included a wrist fracture and an "extensive subcutaneous hemorrhage in the left forearm."
The doctor who performed the autopsy reported finding evidence that the girl had been smothered or suffocated and more than one person likely caused her death.