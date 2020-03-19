The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jessica M. Scholtes, 37, of 2726 Jackson St., No. 2, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 61/151 and Locust Street on charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging fourth-degree theft.
- Natalie R. Leib, 20, of 710 Boyer St., was arrested at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Rhomberg Avenue on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Leib assaulted Eduardo Ortiz-Castro, 21, of East Dubuque, Ill.
- Christopher J. Twaites, 23, of Coralville, Iowa, was arrested at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Twaites did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on
- March 15.
- Samantha A. Smith, 22, of Plain, Wis., was arrested at about 9:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Bell Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Shelly R. Skinner, 50, of 636 Jefferson St., reported $5,000 worth of criminal damage done to her vehicle between 10 p.m. Sunday and noon Monday while it was parked at her residence.