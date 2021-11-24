Bed bugs prompted Dubuque’s library to close early Tuesday and to remain closed today.
Staff announced at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesdsay that Carnegie -Stout Public Library would close at 2 p.m. due to “a building maintenance issue.”
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Library Director Nick Rossman said the decision to close was made after bed bugs were found in a set of returned materials. He said library staff will spend the next few days searching for any additional bed-bug-infected materials throughout the library’s collection and clean them.
Rossman added that all of the materials found with bed bugs were checked out by one person. He added that no additional bed bugs were found on materials previously checked out by that individual.
The library will remain closed today. The facility already was going to be closed Thursday and Friday of this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Library officials anticipate that the facility will reopen as planned on Saturday, Nov. 27, when it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A press release states that library materials can be returned in drop boxes at the library front entrance; on the Bluff Street side of the library; at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School; at the Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee; and in Kennedy Mall during open hours.
Dubuque resident cardholders can access their accounts to renew items and to browse the digital collection, which includes ebooks, audiobooks and movies, at www.carnegiestout.org. Items also can be renewed by calling 563-589-0887.