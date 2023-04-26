Despite a drop in gaming revenue, Dubuque’s Q Casino’s total revenue came in above budget last month due to a rise in nongaming income.

In March, the casino reported total gaming revenues of about $4.2 million, down from the $4.7 million collected by the casino during March 2022. The most-recent financials for the casino were presented to the DRA Board of Directors during its monthly meeting Tuesday.

