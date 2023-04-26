Despite a drop in gaming revenue, Dubuque’s Q Casino’s total revenue came in above budget last month due to a rise in nongaming income.
In March, the casino reported total gaming revenues of about $4.2 million, down from the $4.7 million collected by the casino during March 2022. The most-recent financials for the casino were presented to the DRA Board of Directors during its monthly meeting Tuesday.
The overall gaming revenues for the month were about 3.8% under what was projected in Q Casino’s current budget.
However, Brian Rakestraw, vice president and general manager of Q Casino, said overall net revenue for the casino was 6% above budget for the month, largely driven by revenues outside of gaming.
He pointed to hotel, food, beverage and other revenue sources, which, in March, brought in 23% more revenue than what was budgeted.
Rakestraw said the increase in nongaming revenue coincides with a rise in overall casino attendance for the month.
Last month, 53,835 people visited Q Casino, more than the 52,220 admissions recorded in March 2022.
“We are having more people here, which is helping drive revenue,” Rakestraw said. “People are spending more money in those other areas.”
Q Casino CEO Alex Dixon said the casino’s March performance shows that the facility can continue to bring in positive revenue even during a time when people are spending less money on gambling.
“We are able to shoulder softness in gaming,” Dixon said. “Even despite our gaming revenues being down significantly, our net income is up.”
March’s numbers bring the casino’s total revenue for the first three months of the year up to $38,075,290.
The DRA, which operates Q Casino and is the nonprofit license holder for both Q Casino and Diamond Jo Casino, maintains a lease agreement with the city that guarantees the city government a third of all Q Casino profits.
So far this year, the city of Dubuque has received $1.8 million from the DRA as part of the agreement.
