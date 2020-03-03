Dubuque City Council members this week voted unanimously to dedicate nearly $300,000 to two nonprofits seeking to combat poverty and provide accessible, affordable child care.
Council members voted 7-0 to award $176,000 to the Dubuque Dream Center for the current fiscal year, and dedicate another $100,000 for the center for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The funding would be dedicated to enabling the center to make necessary improvements to its facility at 1600 White St. The money would be in addition to the $40,000 recommended by the city manager in next fiscal year's budget, as well as an additional $40,000 in fiscal year 2022, to help finance Dream Center activities and operations as the facility works to become eligible for future child care assistance payments.
The center offers academic support, athletic and arts programming to aid youth development, particularly to low-income and working families, along with meals and transportation.
The Dream Center currently serves about 190 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, with more than 150 children on a waiting list, Executive Director Robert Kimble previously told council members.
While the services offered at the Dream Center meet the legal definition of child care, the facility does not meet state child care guidelines and is in need of a more-than $660,000 upgrade, City Manager Mike Van Milligen said.
Thus far, the Dream Center has raised $360,000 in grant funding toward building improvements from the Dubuque Racing Association, Dubuque County and other sources, leaving it about $276,000 shy, Van Milligen said.
The city has budgeted $200,000 per year beginning this fiscal year to assist downtown nonprofits with renovations to make their facilities more accessible to those with disabilities and energy efficient.
Planned improvements to the Dream Center include making the building handicapped-accessible, updating bathrooms and an elevator, removing asbestos and creating green space.
With the improvements completed, Van Milligen estimates The Dream Center wold be eligible for up to $800,000 dollars per year in state funding.
Additionally, council members signed off on awarding $13,000 to United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States to benefit the Fountain of Youth.
The money would be in addition to the $40,000 recommended by the city manager in next year's city budget to support its programs, which seek to end generational poverty.
The United Way has applied for a grant from the DRA for a $6,000 project to replace an aging and inefficient heating and cooling system, which would require a 25% match. The City of Dubuque would cover the matching cost, which the United Way would credit against the Fountain of the Youth's lease payments for space it rents from United Way.
The city would also provide $1,500 toward a $6,000 United Way project to replace lighting at the Fountain of Youth's with energy efficient LEDs to help lower its energy bills.
Both the Fountain of Youth and Dubuque Dream Center work to help Dubuque’s underprivileged and working poor, and were identified as priorities by council members during last summer’s goal-setting session.
Council members last week lauded both organizations and signaled their support for the funding requests included in the city manager's recommended fiscal year 2021 city budget.