WARREN, Ill. -- The Village of Warren will soon host an annual fall festival with a full slate of family-friendly activities.

The 51st Annual Warren Pumpkin Festival will be held in the community from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 25, and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can enjoy carnival rides, a petting zoo, food vendors and a wide variety of games and contests for all ages.

Highlights of the event include pumpkin decorating and eating contests and a parade on Saturday, as well as a car show, antique tractor pull and lawn mower races on Sunday.

For more information, contact Kelly Raab at 815-238-4578 or Mark Mahoney at 815-541-3760.

