Country music concerts accounted for three of the four most-attended events at Five Flags Center in the recent fiscal year. 

The Dubuque facility recently released a list of its 10 most-attended events of the fiscal year, which ended on June 30. Six of them were country concerts.

The top 10 events were:

1. Battle for the Bluff Rodeo - 2,976 attendees

2. Cody Jinks - 2,848 attendees

3. Dustin Lynch - 2,186 attendees

4. Brett Young - 2,139 attendees

5. Harlem Globetrotters - 2,111 attendees

6. Iowa Winter Games Indoor Soccer Tournaments - 2,092 attendees

7. El Kahir Shrine Circus - 2,009 attendees

8. Kip Moore - 1,837 attendees

9. Home Free - 1,664 attendees

10. Koe Wetzel - 1,643 attendees

