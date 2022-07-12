Country music concerts accounted for three of the four most-attended events at Five Flags Center in the recent fiscal year.
The Dubuque facility recently released a list of its 10 most-attended events of the fiscal year, which ended on June 30. Six of them were country concerts.
The top 10 events were:
1. Battle for the Bluff Rodeo - 2,976 attendees
2. Cody Jinks - 2,848 attendees
3. Dustin Lynch - 2,186 attendees
4. Brett Young - 2,139 attendees
5. Harlem Globetrotters - 2,111 attendees
6. Iowa Winter Games Indoor Soccer Tournaments - 2,092 attendees
7. El Kahir Shrine Circus - 2,009 attendees
8. Kip Moore - 1,837 attendees
9. Home Free - 1,664 attendees
10. Koe Wetzel - 1,643 attendees
