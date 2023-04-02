A developer is taking another shot this year at obtaining statewide tax credits in hopes of building an affordable housing complex in Dubuque.
Dubuque Housing Group, based in Waite Park, Minn., hopes to build a 48-unit affordable housing complex along Radford Road near Roosevelt Middle School, pending the approval of state tax credits that would assist with project funding.
The Dubuque City Council on Monday is expected to vote on a resolution of support for the project, which would bolster the developer’s application for those tax credits if approved.
An application was submitted last year for a proposed 50-unit senior housing complex that was ultimately denied by the Iowa Finance Authority. That prompted developers to shift gears toward affordable, family-style housing in hopes of gaining approval this year.
“It was unfortunately not selected (last year), so this time around we’re looking at a family project because we believe there is significant demand for affordable housing for families,” said Dubuque Housing Group spokesperson Megan Carr.
The complex would include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for renters across income levels. If the tax credits come through, Carr said the goal would be to start construction in spring of 2024.
Because it is located in the Radford Road Urban Revitalization Area, the project would be available for certain city tax exemptions.
Pending final site plans, Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said the project could also be eligible for $10,000 from the city for each unit of low- and moderate-income level housing created.
But Landover Corp. President Richard Sova said that will all depend on the project receiving the low-income tax credits from the state, as the credits would provide a major, necessary funding source.
Landover Corp. submitted the application for the senior housing complex last year while working with Dubuque Housing Group, and Sova is now helping facilitate the group’s current application.
The finance authority awards tax credits using scores given to the projects during the application process. Sova said the state has made various changes to that scoring system this year, which he believes will give this year’s application an edge.
“We believe the project will get funded this year, but of course there is no guarantee,” he said.
Steger said city staff are also hopeful that changes to the scoring process will help developers obtain relevant tax credits. She added that the project would help bolster rental stock in an area without many options.
“Affordable housing in Dubuque has typically been down below the hills in what’s considered downtown and the North End area,” Steger said. “What we’re trying to do by getting more low-income housing into the West End is give some more mobility for people who want to move … and give people more choices.”
