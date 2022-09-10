As the political chatter ratchets up with the midterm election nearing, government teachers in area high school classrooms say they focus on building students’ foundational knowledge and ability to think critically through the noise.
Dubuque Senior High School teacher Dain Leytem’s government class was learning about the Articles of Confederation on Friday.
“It’s really interesting since I didn’t know much about our government before, just because I hadn’t taken the time to do my own research,” said senior Morgan Dalsing.
She was engaged during Leytem’s lecture, often raising her hand to answer questions and talking through readings with classmates at her grouping of desks. Leytem said that is increasingly common among most students in the class.
“Students are enthusiastic and want to know more about government,” he said. “These seniors are at an interesting time in their lives. They’re curious. They want to know how our government functions, and they are passionate about a number of topics that are going to impact them.
“It gets better every year. I don’t know if it has something to do with social media and more accessibility to news that is generating more conversation.”
But across the country, recent years have featured public displays of angst at school boards, teachers and administrators by parents displeased with how or what their children are being taught.
“In terms of polling, it’s not top of mind when you list top issues facing the country,” said Chris Budzisz, a politics professor at Loras College. “But when there are high-profile episodes — a book being banned, limiting gender issues in schools — it flares up. The pandemic is part of the story, too, and the aftermath of that. Parents got more accustomed to being more connected to curriculum, discussions in schools and more. Schools have always been a kind of battleground for issues and culture.”
The local government teachers who spoke with the Telegraph Herald said parents never have turned on them in such a manner.
“Like everybody else, I’ve seen this phenomenon as a national thing,” said Ryan McGranahan, who teaches American civics at Cuba City (Wis.) High School. “You hear about parents being not happy about something being taught. You hear about them thinking their kids are being indoctrinated and going to the school board. But in small, rural, conservative Cuba City, I haven’t seen that. Of course, I’m not saying that sentiment is not out there.”
Hempstead High School government teacher Joel Miller said he, too, has not received such criticism.
“I’ve done this for a long, long time,” he said. “I’ve usually seen nothing but support from parents. If their student was going home and saying certain things were handled unfairly, I’m sure that would be a different story.”
Teachers said a crucial piece is to never share their own political beliefs near students.
“Students will ask,” Leytem said. “I will tell them very clearly that it doesn’t matter what I think, that what matters is what they think.”
That does not mean students stop trying to uncover teachers’ leanings.
“Students have told other teachers that they can’t tell and ask them where I stand,” Miller said. “Every semester, I’m nervous because I want them to know that I’m going to be neutral.”
In both Dubuque public high schools, teachers said they also strive to avoid the controversial topics of the day in their classes.
“Obviously, I acknowledge them since they’re hearing about them,” Miller said. “But I don’t think it’s helpful. We’re not going to solve those problems in the classroom if adults can’t in the outside world.”
Leytem said he manages by using stand-ins — pies or college football teams, for example — for current political candidates when discussing elections and campaigns.
McGranahan, though, takes another approach.
“When kids start talking about it, I’ll set aside what we had planned for that day,” he said. “It’s more meaningful for kids if it’s something new that they care about. If I have a lesson on the structure of Congress, that can wait.”
Teachers said students now are especially engaged with politics, perhaps due to social media, but they still are influenced most at the kitchen table.
“I do think they have access to more information,” McGranahan said. “But at the end of the day, what kids hear at home is the greatest influence. Will you have students rebel against their parents’ beliefs? Sure. But parents are an important influence, even if it may not be as big as it used to be.”
As for Senior student Dalsing, she is learning to find her own opinions.
“I like to think it’s what I’m learning and then thinking, rather than what my parents tell me,” she said.
Principals at Western Dubuque Community Schools District’s two high schools declined a request for government teachers there to comment for this story, according to Superintendent Dan Butler. Efforts to speak with a teacher at Wahlert Catholic High School were unsuccessful.
