DURANGO, Iowa — A Dubuque County man is accused of sexually abusing a child younger than 10.

Scott R. Jameson, 34, of Durango, was arrested at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, on a warrant charging second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.

Court documents state that the abuse occurred during the summer of 2016 at a home in Dubuque County and that Jameson knew the victim. The incident was reported in August 2019.

Jameson denied the abuse allegations, according to documents.

