Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Dubuque.
David T. Decker, 40, and Joseph W. Ungs, 56, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 7:45 p.m. Friday. Police said Decker was traveling east on the Fremont Avenue exit of Dodge Street when he failed to stop at a red light and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Ungs.
Decker was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light and failure to provide proof of financial liability.