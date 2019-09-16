A Dubuque woman convicted of stealing more than $48,000 from an elderly relative recently was sentenced to probation.
Kathryn A. Billmeyer, 54, of 1935 Carter Road, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously pleading guilty to third-degree theft and dependent adult abuse-exploitation of more than $100.
Court documents state the Iowa Department of Human Services contacted Dubuque police in April 2018 to report the financial exploitation of Myrna K. Taylor, 96, of Dubuque. Tayor had dementia at the time, and her niece Billmeyer served as her power of attorney.
Documents said “Billmeyer proceeded to use Taylor’s bank account to purchase over $48,000” in items from November 2016 to May 2018.
Documents state that bank records also showed Billmeyer cashed two life-insurance checks from Taylor, totaling $110,000.
Recently, Billmeyer was sentenced to two to five years of probation for her convictions and ordered to pay the estate of Taylor, who died in April of this year, about $48,600.
Also in April of this year, Billmeyer’s daughter, Anna K. Billmeyer, now 19, was given a deferred judgment and sentenced to two to five years of probation after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.
Authorities said Anna Billmeyer used Taylor’s credit card to purchase $1,550.28 worth of items.
Should Anna Billmeyer successfully complete probation, the conviction will not go on her record.