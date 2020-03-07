Officials announced Friday that a Dubuque school administrator is resigning about one month after he was placed on leave due to a “financial inquiry.”
Holy Family Catholic Schools announced that Todd Wessels, who had been the principal of Holy Ghost Elementary School and the system’s family curriculum/technology director, had submitted his letter of resignation, effective Monday, March 9, and that the school system’s Board of Education had accepted it.
The statement released about the resignation does not include any details about the “financial inquiry.”
Last month, Holy Family Chief Administrator Phil Bormann said in a statement that “these matters are unrelated to Mr. Wessels’ involvement with any student or any Holy Family employee, and the circumstances are not related to the decision earlier this school year to discontinue Holy Ghost’s K-5 programming in 2020-2021.”
Bormann stated Friday that he will continue to serve as Holy Ghost’s interim principal and will “personally oversee matters related to technology and curriculum for the remainder of the school year.”