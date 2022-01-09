When state lawmakers kick off their legislative session in Des Moines this week, they are expected to focus a great deal on cutting taxes, with a surplus bolstered by federal aid, and to devote attention to lingering issues from past sessions.
The session begins on Monday, Jan. 10. With Republicans continuing to control the governor’s office, House of Representatives and Senate, they again will drive much of the action.
Surplus and the income tax
Before each session, Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, is fond of saying that all the Legislature has to do is go to the State Capitol, approve the budget for the next fiscal year and “come home.”
The Legislature is in a unique situation regarding that duty this year. In December, the state’s three-member Revenue Estimating Committee estimated that the state would end the current fiscal year with $1.3 billion in surplus revenue. And the state has $1 billion in its Taxpayer Relief Fund.
That surplus stems from a variety of reasons: federal pandemic relief funding, increasing property valuations and years of Republican-controlled, status quo budgets among them. Republican leaders are characterizing it as an “overcollection” of taxpayer money.
“This overcollection of taxes is unethical, and it must end,” Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement following the Revenue Estimating Committee’s release.
Area Republicans agree with the notion of returning that surplus to taxpayers in some way.
“We are going to be returning that money,” said Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade. “It doesn’t matter how as long as we get it back to everybody.”
As chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Hein is going to be at the center of those discussions. He said his inclination is to cut income taxes, but that it must be done carefully.
“I think we’ll look at individual tax rates and try to lower them using that fund to make that match with revenue projections for the next four or five years, so when we get out that way, the growth will help meet those projections,” he said.
Iowa Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, said the surplus surprised his caucus.
“That was certainly unexpected after setting our budget last year,” he said. “There hasn’t been any proposal submitted for review, but I would envision us looking at individual taxes before returning the surplus another way.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, also said the body will have to be careful.
“It’s no hidden secret that we’re going to be updating the tax structure for the 21st century,” she said. “Inflation is hitting everyone. There’s not a group of people it is not impacting. We’ll be conservative in those figures. But throwing money at things is not an easy solution.”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said the state’s reserve and relief funds were “never meant to have that much money” in them, so “returning” the money to taxpayers would be her first priority.
“The most responsible way is to make sure it’s done through their state income tax,” she said. “Each person that files would be allotted some sort of tax credit or cut. Then, if they don’t have to pay in, they would get more back.”
Lundgren dismissed an early proposal by Republicans elsewhere in the state to redistribute the funds in direct payments.
“You look back and see the direct payments we did for unemployment and you see problems with that,” she said.
Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, said constituents have asked her to put some of the surplus funds toward road projects.
“People say, ‘It’s already out of our pockets, so why don’t we use it to benefit everyone?’” she said. “But then, if we’re collecting more taxes than what we need, then we do think we should cut taxes.”
Democrats are concerned with how income tax cuts would be spread out among Iowans, especially because much of the surplus stemmed from federal funding.
“Our state has seen a one-time-money surge,” said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque. “But these are not ongoing or long-term revenues. So, will there be long-term consequences to the budget if we make big changes? There are still questions in my mind about our rate versus other states in our region and states of similar size.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said the state’s surplus offers an opportunity to create an Iowa’s Economic Bill of Rights, an idea originated by former President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the national level. She said any income tax cut should not be replaced by sales tax.
“This country belongs to all of us, not just the super-rich,” she said. “Half of Iowa’s revenue is from the individual income tax. Income taxes are based on the ability to pay. Sales tax, like property taxes, are due no matter how much money someone earned during the year. Regressive taxes are not based on the ability to pay.”
Jochum is ranking member on the Senate Ways and Means Committee, so she will have a central role, at least from the minority.
Before making major decisions such as more tax cuts, James hopes that Republicans will take time to see if those from previous years benefited Iowans.
“Unless they’re willing to acknowledge that what they’ve been doing has not been working — otherwise, we wouldn’t be so far behind in workforce, in retaining people — we’re going to continue to limp along,” James said. “When you have a state as close as Minnesota that is just skyrocketing in terms of offering opportunity to the next generation, we have a lot to do to catch up.”
Lundgren also said the Legislature needs to take an accounting of past tax reforms.
“We’ve done tax credits. We’ve done education credits. We’ve done loan forgiveness,” she said. “Have the things we’ve tried in the past worked? Did any of the things we did help anybody, if we’ve not helped our workforce shortage?”
Workforce
Despite an unemployment level nearly as low as before the pandemic, Iowa’s businesses continue to struggle with the national workforce shortage the pandemic exacerbated.
The state’s unemployment rate in November 2021 — the most recent count — was 3.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In February 2020, the last count before the pandemic, it was 2.8%. Iowa’s labor participation rate was 66.8% in November 2021. In February 2020, it was 69.7%.
Area Republican lawmakers all agree that workforce must be a focus of the upcoming session, but none offered specific fixes.
“This is not something that we can cure overnight without going into the workforce and asking businesses,” Koelker said. “Are (workers) being incentivized to stay home rather than go back to work? There’s a lot that goes into all that.”
Lundgren said, “Although I truly believe this is a private-sector issue, there is a role for the Legislature. But it doesn’t mean using taxpayer dollars to increase wages.”
Hein said, “We are going to have to figure out a way to draw more people into the state of Iowa to fill the jobs we have.”
Meanwhile, Osmundson wondered if the state had much more of a role in the workforce discussion.
In contrast, James insisted that the problem is one the majority must fix.
“The Republican Party has been in the majority with a trifecta for years now and are not willing to accept responsibility for not solving that problem,” she said. “Instead, they’re pointing fingers at people who have come under hard times. They’re going to have to be more thoughtful about recruiting and retaining people. That means investing more in our schools and community colleges. That means investing in our natural resources and having a real conversation about cleaning up our waterways.”
Local lawmakers said the workforce issues in school districts often come up.
“I’ve met with a lot of different school boards,” Hein said. “This year, the biggest topic has been finding enough teachers, finding enough substitutes to just keep the doors open. Education has been used to having all kinds of applicants knocking on the door whenever there’s an opening. Right now, they don’t.”
Both he and Koelker spoke of recent proposals to open up the certification process for teachers as a fix.
“Maybe a retired CPA can go back into the schools to teach courses in accounting or math,” Koelker said. “What do we do with rules and regulations to shore up those gaps?”
She said “throwing extra money” at teachers was not going to solve the problem.
Education funding
Education funding again will be a hot-button issue among lawmakers.
The Legislature is mandated to set its budget for supplemental aid to schools in the session’s first 30 days, so school districts can set their own budgets, which are due to the state each March. Most years in recent memory, the Legislature has failed to do that.
In 2021, supplemental aid increased by 2.4% — the biggest increase in five years, but again lower than the increases advocated for by Democrats and the leaders of several local school districts.
Koelker said she expected an increase again this year.
“There’s not going to be a decrease in education funding,” she said. “We always invest quite a bit of additional aid.”
But funding is always a big point of contention between the parties, with Democrats thinking the increases are wanting.
“The other side is going to want the moon,” Lundgren said. “Some fellow Republicans are going to want nothing. We find the middle ground.”
James said that at the “bare minimum,” the Legislature should increase school funding to keep up with inflation.
Koelker said this year, the decisions will be murkier due to ripples from the pandemic.
“We also had 6,000 kids who didn’t come back to school (in the 2020-2021 school year),” she said. “Some came back this year, but not all. We’re trying to figure out where these kids went.”
Federal funding
The state also received $6.3 billion from two massive investments from the federal government in the past year — the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
While Reynolds has allocated some of those funds under her authority, more is yet to be distributed. Several area lawmakers will have a role in that, including Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque.
“As a member of the Government Oversight Committee, I will help the House exercise its responsibility to oversee state spending of American Rescue Plan funding and federal infrastructure dollars,” he said in a written statement. “I invite Iowans to give us their own ideas for how to use dollars now available for states, cities and counties to provide pandemic response, relief and recovery to our citizens, with a focus on helping people hit hardest by the COVID-19 public health disaster.”
Isenhart spent 2021 issuing a five-part “Iowa Rescue Plan” in installments. Every few months after the ARPA money for Iowa was announced, he would issue a detailed plan for how to spend some of the pot toward specific goals: investing in public health infrastructure, travel and tourism, environmental health, resilient food systems and substance abuse recovery.
Bergan has been appointed chairman of the Administration and Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee this year. Therein, he will help oversee how executive departments distribute the federal funds, including toward broadband expansion.
“The governor has dedicated another $200 million to broadband expansion, which is overseen by our chief information officer,” he said. “That’s having a significant impact on rural areas and being able to connect.”
Abortion
Over the past few years, Iowa Republicans have focused on abortion rights restrictions.
In 2018, Republicans passed along party lines a “heartbeat bill” that banned abortions in Iowa after a heartbeat was detected. Lundgren made national headlines managing that bill, later signed into law. In 2019, that law was struck down by a court injunction.
In 2021, the majority of Republicans passed a constitutional amendment to say there was no right to an abortion in Iowa. That bill must pass again after the 2022 election to be placed on a statewide ballot.
“Pro-life issues are always a huge priority,” Lundgren said. “... But at this point, we feel like we have done as much as we can until the Supreme Court makes a decision.”
A Texas bill banning abortions after six weeks and allowing private citizens to sue recipients and health care providers if they perform abortions after that now has reached the Supreme Court. The court — now with a supermajority of conservative justices — is expected to come to a decision early in 2022, which could open the doors for even more restrictive Iowa laws.
Lundgren telegraphed no exact strategy.
Koelker, though, said she has worked between sessions on an “omnibus maternal health bill.”
“We need to put more tools in the toolbox to reduce abortions in Iowa,” she said. “We’re looking at birth control, adoption credits, adoption incentives, time off from work if you adopt a baby as well as if you birth a baby. There are things I would like to put in place beyond regulating abortions. We have a handful of senators and House members, all women, working on this. I see us rolling out something in the first month of session.”
Area Democrats promised to fight restricting access to abortions.
“I certainly believe that women have the right to make those kind of decisions with their doctors, family and God, depending on what faith community they live in,” James said. “I am distressed by people wanting to take away that right.”
Renewable fuels
In the 2021 session, Hein and Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, spent a great deal of time working on a bill to establish a renewable fuel standard in the state that would increase sales of ethanol and biodiesel. But in the end, they came up empty-handed, due to having to balance various interests, including farmers, biofuels producers and gas stations.
Hein said this session, they are going to start with a new bill that incorporated most of those interests’ goals.
“We’ve narrowed it down to saying just, ‘If your infrastructure can handle E-15, that will be one of the choices you have,’” he said. “You can sell whatever else you want. You can label it more or less how you want.”
Zumbach said many of the arguments last year were over owners of older gas stations not wanting to have to invest in infrastructure to pump biofuels and labeling requirements on conventional fuels.
Hein said the stakeholders still are discussing accountability language for the bill.
Mobile homes
For the past several years, area lawmakers in both parties have attempted to solve a problem close to home in Dubuque County — out-of-state corporations buying up mobile and manufactured home parks, then rapidly raising the rent. This has been illustrated at Table Mound parks outside of Dubuque.
“I feel hopeful going into every session that we’ll be able to,” James said. “But every session, the majority party is for some reason unable to get those solutions. That’s about the brokenness of our political system and the loud voice lobbyists have in Des Moines.”
Local Republicans have worked alongside Dubuque Democrats to get a solution put together. But both of the last two sessions, Republican leadership has pulled the plug after pressure from the park owners’ lobbyists.
“For us to continue presenting the same bill over and over again, there are going to have to be people giving in some of those discussions,” Koelker said. “Otherwise, it’s flat. I am obviously going to continue being a voice with them because I see what’s going on at Table Mound. But there are also some good park owners around the state that need protection.”