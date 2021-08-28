PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Renovation of a building that University of Wisconsin-Platteville leaders are calling a keystone of the institution’s science programming is formally complete.
More than 100 administrators, faculty, students and staff gathered Friday to mark the completion of Boebel Hall, a $25.4 million project that took about a year-and-a-half to complete.
“Students, when they come to campus, they want to see spaces that will serve them well, that will give them exposure to cutting edge technology and efficient areas to study,” said Chancellor Dennis Shields. “It’s going to make a difference.”
The 71,000-square-foot structure serves the biology, chemistry and environmental science departments and now includes 13 teaching laboratories, seven research labs, a lecture hall, conference rooms and spaces for a greenhouse and facility for animal care and outreach.
Obtaining the state dollars necessary to renovate Boebel Hall was a circuitous process.
Wisconsin lawmakers recounted the challenges they faced in 2017 to lobby the Legislature’s budget-writing committee after former Gov. Scott Walker and the state’s building commission did not recommend funding the project even though the UW System had ranked Boebel Hall the top renovation project across all institutions.
Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, serves on the committee and said it was fortunate that influential legislators had extra time following a budget listening session hosted at UW-P. University administrators escorted them on a tour through Boebel Hall.
“You can describe for me a need for a building,” he said. “Until I see it, it doesn’t have the effect. … If it had been a nice, bright, sunny, spring day, this building would have looked a lot better. But it was dark, damp, dreary.”
It helped that the building smelled, too, added Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City.
Also included in the 2017 state allocation was $55 million for a new engineering building, Sesquicentennial Hall. The project is due for completion next year.
Faculty praised the Boebel Hall renovations, which they said increase students’ access to laboratory equipment and provide flexible learning spaces that foster collaborative learning.
Biology professor Becky Doyle-Morin recalled a time in the original building when students ran to bathrooms to obtain water for the critters living in an animal care lab.
During the design process, faculty provided blueprints to the architect so the new space would address their needs.
Shields said he is hopeful that the new facility also will attract new students to the university, which is experiencing declining enrollment and staffing cuts.
John Rodwell, a college junior, changed his major to environmental science while renovations were underway.
Later, he was offered a research position in a tree research laboratory housed in Boebel Hall, a position he is unsure he would have accepted had he been working under the conditions of the original building.
The progress reflected in the improved structure fed Rodwell’s excitement and gave him a sense that he had future prospects in academia. Now he looks forward to attending graduate school.
“That would not have been the same without the new Boebel,” Rodwell said.