Dubuque soccer officials have revealed more details about a lease that they hope to soon finalize for the use of the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
In a press release this past week, Dubuque Soccer Alliance leaders shared that they expect “in the very near future” to finalize a 25-year lease with Court One LLC, an Arizona-based company that will take possession of the nearly 50-acre soccer complex next month.
Dubuque Community School Board members in the fall voted to sell the soccer complex to Court One. Since then, Dubuque Soccer Alliance — which has leased the soccer complex from the school district since 1993 and submitted the only other bid for the site in the fall — has “continued open dialogue” with Court One, according to the release.
“Court One has shown a willingness to engage the Dubuque Soccer Alliance in a meaningful conversation about what a strong lease looks like and what a partnership with them could mean,” said Alliance President Jon Denham in the release. “They’ve committed to us, and others they’ve spoken to, a significant investment in the youth sports landscape of Dubuque, and I believe they will deliver on those commitments.”
In the release, Denham shared highlights of the proposed lease, including that it would be for 25 years at a rate of $1 per year, with a clause granting the soccer alliance the right of first refusal to purchase the land. The alliance would continue to maintain the property and would “manage the scheduling and usage” of the soccer complex, in collaboration with Court One.
The release states that soccer alliance groups would have “top priority” on field space, and the Dubuque Community School District still would be able to use the land as a cross-country course and request access to the space under a “clearly defined” process.
The release also notes that the soccer alliance expects to see no annual tax implications from the lease and that both Court One and the alliance “acknowledge a mutual interest” in financially investing in the soccer complex.
“There is a very real possibility that this new lease will in fact be better than the arrangement we have held near and dear to our organization over the last 30 years,” Denham wrote in the release.
Court One Principal Mark Dyer told the Telegraph Herald that the signing of the lease is expected to be imminent and added that his organization plans to install lights at the soccer complex as early as this summer.
“Court One is excited to provide enhancements to the soccer complex for both the soccer users and cross-country users,” he said.
At the time of the sale, Court One officials said they planned to construct a more-than-100,000-square-foot indoor sports facility over two of the complex’s soccer fields, but Dyer indicated in October that there was a possibility the facility could be constructed elsewhere.
This past week, he said he still is “not at liberty” to share information on the planned location of the indoor facility, but emphasized that it would include space for volleyball, basketball, pickleball, baseball, softball and indoor soccer. He said construction on that facility would tentatively begin at the end of 2023.
