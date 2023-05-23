Dubuque Community Schools officials intend to develop plans for virtual learning days during inclement weather after legislators approved a shift in state law this year.
Officials discussed the effort with school board members Monday at a strategic plan update session, during which they shared progress the district has made on priority initiatives for the 2022-2023 school year and introduced new priority initiatives for the 2023-2024 school year.
A pandemic-era state law that allowed schools to temporarily transition to a hybrid or remote learning model expired in 2021. School district leaders still could choose to have students learn virtually this year, but those remote hours did not count toward the annual minimum instructional hours required by state law.
However, the Iowa Legislature passed a bill this spring that, among other changes, allows schools to deliver up to five days, or 30 hours, of instruction virtually. The bill now awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Superintendent Amy Hawkins said state education officials are expected to release guidance soon about requirements for districts on virtual learning days, which Dubuque district staff will use in developing plans for virtual learning.
“The No. 1 thing is to make sure we have a quality day of learning for our kids,” she said. “We don’t just want to do it to say we’ve done it.”
She said the district currently would be able to pivot to virtual learning for secondary students, as the district’s middle and high schools currently have a one-to-one program in which all students are issued a computer or similar technological device and can take it home each night.
However, the district’s elementary schools do not have a one-to-one program. While laptops and tablets were purchased ahead of the 2020-2021 school year for elementary students as part of the district’s pandemic-era hybrid and virtual education offerings, many of those devices were redistributed to fill other technological needs around the district.
One of this year’s priority initiatives involved exploring the feasibility of an “augmented” one-to-one program at the elementary level, but at Monday’s meeting, Chief Technology Officer Coby Culbertson said staff determined the district was not prepared to implement such a model for the coming school year.
“Looked at financial, academic and logistical resources, … it was not something we would feel comfortable putting in front of students and staff this (coming) year,” he said, noting that the district plans to revisit the discussion for potential implementation in the 2024-2025 school year.
Hawkins said the district plans to form a committee of teachers, administrators, parents and community members to investigate what steps the district would need to take to conduct a virtual learning day at the preschool through fifth grade level.
“It will be a work in progress, and I’m anxious to see how that comes to fruition,” said School Board Vice President Lisa Wittman.