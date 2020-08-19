PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Family Aquatic Center did not open today due to a lack of lifeguard and managerial staff.
Parks and Recreation Director Luke Peters said today’s closure did not result from any known infections of COVID-19 at the pool, but to maintain employee confidentiality, he could not disclose further details.
“At this time, we are not aware of any staff testing positive for COVID-19,” he said.
The city is evaluating whether the facility has staffing capacity to reopen for the remainder of the season and will share information with the public once a decision is made, Peters said.
The swim season is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, Aug. 30.