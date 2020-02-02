GARBER, Iowa — Authorities said a Clayton County man recently confessed to breaking into farm buildings last year after DNA from a cigarette butt tied him to the scene.
Zachary J. Franzen, 29, of Garber, is charged in Iowa District Court of Clayton County with second-degree theft and third-degree burglary. His next court hearing is set for Feb. 10.
Court documents state that authorities responded on Feb. 9, 2019, to a farmstead south of Elkport after several buildings were broken into. Several antiques, tools and small motors were among the items taken, which had a total value of nearly $4,000.
Investigators found a cigarette butt at the scene that they believed was tied to the culprit.
It was sent to the state crime lab, which developed a DNA profile that then was run through a state database and came back as belonging to Franzen, the documents state.
Investigators reported that Franzen then confessed in November when confronted by authorities. They collected a DNA sample from him, which the state lab recently confirmed matched the cigarette butt, and an arrest warrant was issued.