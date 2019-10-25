Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers seeks applicants for a soon-to-be open Crawford County district attorney position.
The appointee will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Timothy Baxter, which will be effective Jan. 3.
The appointee will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends in January 2021, according to a press release. The position will appear on the ballot for the November 2020 general election.
To apply, email a completed application and supporting materials to govDAapp@wisconsin.gov by Nov. 22. The application form is available at www.bit.ly/31N9Rx9.
For more information, contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.