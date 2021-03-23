MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man originally charged with two counts of attempted murder recently pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
Kenneth W. Noble, 34, recently entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Delaware County to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and assault on persons in certain occupations. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Police said Manchester Police Department Capt. Rick Carnicle was called to the residence at 308½ N. Brewer St. on Feb. 20, 2020. The building owner, Steve A. Broghammer, was seeking help accessing the apartment so he could make repairs, and no one was answering the door.
As the two entered, Noble shot at Broghammer, “nearly striking him in the head,” police said.
Noble then shot at Carnicle, who returned fire in self-defense, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Noble’s sentencing hearing is set for May 4.