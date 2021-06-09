Sheri Clancy, of Dubuque, feels like history is repeating itself.
She has lived at 2691 Marywood Drive for 30 years. Since moving there, she has spoken out three times against city efforts to install sidewalks along John F. Kennedy Road, which abuts her property.
After they requested that the city reintroduce the project, City Council members voted unanimously this week to approve preliminary specifications for the installation of sidewalks along both sides of JFK from the Northwest Arterial to Asbury Road. A public hearing for the project now is scheduled for July 6.
If approved, the majority of the project would be paid for by the owners of the properties where the sidewalks would be installed. Clancy said a city assessment estimates she would be required to pay nearly $23,000 for both sidewalk installation and the construction of a retaining wall next to the sidewalk to accommodate her property’s topography.
City officials argue that the installation of sidewalks on the road is long overdue and would improve pedestrian safety on a busy roadway. However, Clancy and many residents impacted by the project feel it is unfair to pay for sidewalks the neighborhood doesn’t want.
“I hate what they are doing,” Clancy said. “If they want to put in sidewalks, then they should buy my house. That’s honestly where I am at this point.”
City officials repeatedly have discussed sidewalk along JFK over the years, most recently in 2018, when the city estimated the total cost for the installation to be $366,363. Though five council members voted in favor, compared to two against, the proposal required unanimous council approval to pass because of the percentage of property owners who opposed the project.
Nearly three years later, the two people who cast votes against that proposal — Luis Del Toro and Jake Rios — no longer hold council seats.
The new proposal now estimates the installation of 4-foot-wide sidewalks along the span of JFK to cost $323,262, about $43,000 cheaper than the previous proposal. Short retaining walls also would be constructed at seven locations.
Residents would be required to pay for both the installation of sidewalks and retaining walls that are constructed on their properties, while the city would pay for sidewalks placed on property it owns and for the installation of any Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps. Overall, the city’s estimated portion of the total project cost is $66,079, while property owners would contribute $257,183.
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said the project cost declined since the last proposal because nine property owners since have installed sidewalks with a private contractor, and the city has installed a section of sidewalk near Northwest Arterial.
City documents estimate that residents could save at least 25% on sidewalk construction costs if they have them installed themselves. City staff recommended property owners be given until Sept. 17 to construct sidewalks on their own.
This week, council members spoke in favor of the project.
Council Member Laura Roussell said she has heard from many residents who feel the sidewalks are a necessity on JFK, given its high volume of daily traffic.
“You can’t compromise safety for cost or convenience,” she said. “It’s important to have sidewalks on such a busy street.”
Council Member Susan Farber said she also spoke with residents about the project. While she sympathizes with residents who do not want to pay for the sidewalks, she ultimately supports the move.
“It’s important to have pathways for people to feel safe as they walk,” she said. “That road needs them.”
However, property owners who would pay for the installation said they feel they are being singled out by the city and that sidewalks wouldn’t see much use even if they were installed. Property owners living along JFK submitted a petition in opposition to the project this month with 51 signatures.
“Pretty much everyone who lives here is totally and thoroughly against it,” said Nancy McKillip, of 2419 Gordon Drive, which abuts JFK. “We don’t ever see people walking along the side of the road or anything like that.”
McKillip, whose city estimated cost for sidewalk installation is $2,864, said she is also concerned about residents being required to maintain the sidewalks.
“We have a lot of people living along JFK that are over 60 years old,” she said. “Not only are they going to need to pay for these things, (but) they are going to have to maintain them, too. It’s not fair at all.”
Rob Diggin, owner of the properties at 3057 and 3037 JFK, said he believes city officials should share more of the cost if they want to install sidewalks.
“The city should have some financial stake in putting some sidewalks there,” he said. “The city has grown, and we are being asked to pay for the improvements.”