MONTICELLO, Iowa – A popular car sale, show and swap meet will be held this weekend.
The 36th Annual Fall Auto Parts Swap Meet and Cars For Sale Corral will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, in the parking lot of the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, according to a press release.
The event features high-performance, custom, stock and antique vehicles.
Organizers encourage participants to comply with social-distancing recommendations and related guidelines.
Call 319-465-5119 or visit autopartsswapmeet.net for more information, including vendor registration.