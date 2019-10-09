UPDATE
Firefighters responded to a rekindled blaze this morning, blocking Loras Boulevard between Bluff and Cox streets.
The Dubuque Fire Department responded at about 6 a.m. to 586 Loras Blvd.
Dubuque Assistant Fire Chief Cal Motsch said a passerby noticed smoke this morning coming from the residence.
“Sometimes the littlest thing” can cause a blaze to rekindle, Motsch said.
Firefighters are currently working to douse the rekindled fire. Motsch did not have a time estimate for the completion of the operation.
ORIGINAL
Authorities said two people sustained potentially "life-threatening" burn injuries in a fire at a Dubuque residence Tuesday night.
Fire Chief Rick Steines said firefighters were called to 586 Loras Blvd at about 9 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a fire. Two victims -- a male and a female -- were located on the scene, Steines said.
Other fire agencies were called into assist due to a high volume of calls occurring in the city. Steines said Key West ambulances took the two victims to area hospitals for treatment. He said he could not provide identifying information for the victims.
Steines said the fire primarily was located in the basement of the structure. Fire crews remained on scene as of 10 p.m., but the blaze largely was contained within 15 minutes, according to a press release.
The home sustained substantial damage, the release stated.