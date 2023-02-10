Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque police on Thursday released the name of the man found dead in a Dubuque garage that was on fire Wednesday.
Daniel C. Montelius, 46, of Dubuque, was found dead in the garage to the rear of 1428 Iowa St., according to a press release.
Authorities were alerted to the fire at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday. A 911 caller advised that someone was inside the garage, according to a press release.
Police said Montelius was found dead just inside the door of the structure.
Lt. Brendan Welsh said it is unknown if Montelius was living in the garage, and that his cause of death will not be known until the state medical examiner’s office comes to a conclusion.
The Dubuque Fire Department is being assisted by the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation into the fire, the release states.
Dubuque Fire Chief Amy Scheller said the fire marshal’s office’s investigation into the source of the fire had not yet concluded.
“He is leaning toward accidental at this time,” she said of the fire’s cause. “He still needs to conclude the investigation, but he has not found anything to show that it was intentional.”
