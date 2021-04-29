The James B. and Melita A. McDonough Foundation is accepting grant applications from area charitable organizations.
Applications for grants are being accepted through Monday, May 31, according to a press release.
The private, nonprofit organization supports the work of other nonprofit organizations in Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Jackson and Jones counties.
Since its inception in 2013, the foundation has awarded approximately $3.5 million. The foundation expects to award about $400,000 in grants this year.
Grant awards will be made in July.
Applications are available at mcdonoughcharitablefoundation.org.