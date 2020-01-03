CASCADE, Iowa — A Cascade farm family has been named the Commercial Cattle Producers of the Year by the Iowa Cattlemen's Association.
Jason and Lisa Kurt recently were named the 2019 recipients of the award, according to a press release the association issued this week. They have approximately 230 cows and finish 1,000 head each year.
The Kurts have four children, including Raymond, a recent University of Wisconsin-Platteville graduate who will be working full time on the family farm.
Lisa Kurt grew up on a dairy operation.
"Anything is easy after milking cows," she said in the release.
Jason, meanwhile, did not grow up on a farm, but traces his agricultural training back to work with cattle in FFA and 4-H. He worked for a local farmer after graduation and continued to grow his herd.
"Without the luxury of family farm ground, Jason and Lisa have built their operation mostly from scratch," association officials said in the release.
The couple married in 1997 and have continued to expand their operation. They added monoslop barns adjacent to open feedlots, and also own 200 head that are custom-fed elsewhere.
Each year, about 70 heifers are bred, half of which are retained and half sold. They also place an emphasis on conservation practices, instituting a rotational grazing system and cover crops.
The Kurts have raised award-winning calves for the ICA Carcass Challenge several year sin a row, according to the release.
Jason previously served as president of the Jones County Cattlemen and is a current member of the state organization's board of directors. Both Jason and Lisa have jobs off the farm; Jason works as a fertilizer salesman and Lisa is a feed and fertilizer inspector.
"The Kurts have made a lasting impact on the cattle industry, and their children are following in their footsteps," association officials said in the release. "We are proud to honor Jason and Lisa Kurt as the 2019 Commercial Producers."