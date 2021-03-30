CASCADE, Iowa -- Cascade City Council members recently finalized the levy rate for the fiscal year 2022 after several months of consideration.
During the budget workshop in January, City Administrator Deanna McCusker said she presented the council with scenarios of bringing the levy rate all the way to the $8.10 maximum or just raising it by 2%.
Last year, the difference between a 2% increase and maxing out the $8.10 limit was only around $2,000, but this year, that figure was much higher.
According to the minutes from a Jan. 18 budget workshop, the 2% increase would result in $816,700 in revenue, but maxing out the $8.10 limit would amount to $829,745, or a 3.58% increase, for a difference of $13,045.
“The council felt there may be a time in the future where we need to take it to the max, so we just kept it at the 2% again this year,” she said.
After applying the ag levy and the debt levy, the total levy for the coming fiscal year will be $8.85087, just under the total tax levy for the current fiscal year.