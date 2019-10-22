Friends of Jackson County Conservation are holding a fundraising raffle to help construct a portion of trail.
Raffle prizes include a single-speed 3G Land Cruiser bicycle, seven nights of camping in a Jackson County Conservation Board campground, a hand-painted deer skull and handmade Risdon Rigs snowshoes.
Tickets are $5 or five for $20 and are available until Friday, Nov. 14, at Hurstville Interpretive Center and Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce and by mail at Friends of JCC, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa, IA 52060. The drawing is Saturday, Nov. 15
All raffle proceeds will help construct a portion of a pedestrian trail from the City of Maquoketa to Hurstville Interpretive Center.