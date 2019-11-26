The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Willie L. Brown, 36, of 1985 Asbury Road, was arrested at about 12:25 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, domestic assault with strangulation, two counts of assault, second-offense operating while intoxicated and child endangerment. Court documents state that Brown assaulted Jennifer L. Ohara, 39, in the presence of two 9-year-old children and also assaulted Brytnee N. Ohara, 19, and a 15-year-old, both of the same residence,
- Jesse D. Vandee, 29 of 2781 Kremer Park Drive, was arrested at about 8:05 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that Vandee assaulted Madilyn J. Grant, 26, of the same address, in the presence of their 6-month-old mutual child and her 6-year-old child.
- Tamika S. Gardner, 36, of 2500 Windsor Ave, was arrested at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Windsor Avenue on a charge of eluding.
- Joseph M. Sanders, 25, of 519 Almond St., was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Elm Street on charges of domestic assault with injury and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that Sanders assaulted Cristen M. Brashaw, 26, of the same address.
- Virgil A. Polkinghorn, 45, of 816 Rose St., was arrested at about 1:05 p.m. Friday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Polkinghorn assaulted Carol R. Polkinghorn, 65, of the same address.