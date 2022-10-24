A Dubuque-headquartered manufacturer today reported a 30.5% decrease in net sales during its recently completed quarter compared to the same time one year earlier but pointed to its total still being above pre-pandemic levels.

Flexsteel Industries reported net sales of $95.7 million for the quarter that ended Sept. 30, far below the $137.7 million in the same period during the previous year, according to a press release.

