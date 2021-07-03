Police said one person was shot early today in downtown Dubuque after a large fight broke out in a bar, then moved outside.
Sirmonta Coleman, 25, of Thomson, Ill., was shot in the leg, according to Dubuque police. He was taken by ambulance to a Dubuque hospital, then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Police responded to the parking lot of Oky-Doky, 250 W. First St., at about 12:55 a.m. today, where they found Coleman shot.
The subsequent investigation, aided by traffic cameras in the area, determined that a large fight broke out inside Main Street Social, 123 Main St., then moved outside to the Oky-Doky area, where the shooting occurred, according to Lt. Ted McClimon.
He said the shooter has been identified, but no arrests had been made as of 9:30 a.m. and the investigation is ongoing.
It was the 11th shooting with criminal intent in the city this year -- and the first one in which someone was injured.
The 10 shootings with criminal intent in Dubuque during the first six months of 2021 was the highest number in the first half of a year since 2017.