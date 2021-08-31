ELKADER, Iowa — Clayton County officials aim to place a stronger emphasis on first responder communication with a new hire.
The Clayton County 911 Service Board is hiring a full-time 911 coordinator to maintain the county’s communications systems and infrastructure. The position recently was posted on the county’s website.
County Emergency Management Director Sarah Moser, who also serves as the vice chair of the county 911 Service Board, said the 911 coordinator position used to be combined with the duties of the jail administrator. The board recently decided to split the two positions.
“Over the last year, we saw a lot of projects coming up that would involve 911,” Moser said. “We’re looking at a potentially new radio system in the next few years. That’s going to take a lot of time and energy.”
Moser said officials hope to make an offer to an applicant by October.
In the meantime, county dispatchers are filling in on communications tasks. Chad Werger, who previously served in the dual 911 coordinator and jail administrator role, recently took a new job, Moser said.
The hiring of a new jail administrator is the responsibility of the county sheriff’s department, Moser said. Sheriff Mike Tschirgi declined to comment for this story.
Generally, Moser said, the 911 coordinator will oversee all radio and dispatch services in the county for law enforcement, emergency medical services, fire departments and other first responders.
Elkader Police Chief Mitch Seitz said a dedicated 911 coordinator would play an essential role in providing emergency services to the public.
“If there is a lack or a breakdown in that area, whoever needs help or is on the other side of that emergency, they suffer a little bit,” Seitz said. “The coordinator will make sure we streamline that.”
Implementing a new radio system would be the biggest potential project involving the new 911 coordinator, Moser said.
“Our radio system has been in place for a while,” she said. “We want to upgrade our capability. We also have a lot of dead spots because of our hills and bluffs. We want to make sure we have adequate services for our communities.”
The county’s paging system also is outdated and needs an upgrade, Moser said. The new hire also would ensure all county maps and addresses are up to date.
“Most of our communities have volunteer first responders, so we want to make sure everything is updated and accurate for them,” Moser said.
Those interested in applying for the position can find more information and the job application at claytoncountyiowa.gov.