Comedian Tom Cotter
Today, University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
7:30 p.m. Tom Cotter first landed on the national radar when he finished as runner-up in 2012 on “America’s Got Talent.” His other television and radio credits include “The Tonight Show,” “Last Comic Standing,” “Comedy Central Presents ... Tom Cotter,” “The Howard Stern Show” and “The Late Late Show.” Tickets range from $5 to $25. Info: dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Theisen’s Snocross National
Today and Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
10 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. A new location this year for an event that features fan-friendly snowmobile racing, with big-air jumps, exciting action and world-class athletes. Tickets for adults are $25 in advance and $35 at the fairgrounds. Children 12 and younger admitted for free. More info: snocross.com/theisens-snocross-national
Mississippi River Arena Nationals
Saturday, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Doors open at 10 a.m., with races beginning at 11:30 a.m. The event showcases radio-controlled cars and will feature competitions in more than a half-dozen racing styles, including drift racing, head-to-head off-road racing, a rock crawler course and a demolition derby. The event is free to attend. More info, including costs for racers: https://bit.ly/315KQOY
Kennedy Mall Winter Holistic Fair
Saturday, Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thirty local merchants will offer energy healing, psyching readings, jewelry and more. Hourly holistic workshops, mini sessions and raffle drawings. More info: facebook.com/TheUsuiReikiCenter.
Matt Stell
Saturday, Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road
8 p.m. Up-and-coming country artist Matt Stell landed his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in October with “Prayed for You.” The concert will also showcase special guest Chris Bandi, who was named a “Breaking Big in Country” artist by Entertainment Weekly. Tickets start at $25. Attendees must be at least 21. More info: QCasinoAndHotel.com