A man recently pleaded guilty to several charges for assaulting and threatening his girlfriend with a knife in Dubuque.
Edward W. Moon, 33, of Chicago, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two counts of domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree harassment and one count each of domestic assault impeding airflow and false imprisonment.
If the plea deal is accepted, two counts of domestic assault causing injury will be dismissed.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will argue that Moon be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, while the defense will request a suspended prison sentence and probation.
Court documents state that police received a report of domestic assault from Neonia M. Burrage, 35, of Dubuque, on Sept. 16.
Documents state that Burrage said her boyfriend, Moon, punched her in the face during an argument on either Sept. 5 or 6. Moon then “got on top of her and held a black knife to her throat and stomach, threatening to kill her.”
The pair got into another argument on what Burrage believed to be Sept. 13, during which she hid in the bathroom, documents state. Moon squirted lighter fluid under the door, soaking Burrage’s clothing.
“Burrage advised she could hear Moon lighting a lighter multiple times, and he threatened to set her on fire,” documents state.
Moon then sprayed a fire extinguisher under the door, causing Burrage to leave the bathroom because she couldn’t breathe. Moon then held a knife to her throat and wouldn’t let Burrage leave the kitchen, documents state.
During an ensuing struggle, both Burrage and Moon sustained cuts. Burrage also reported that Moon strangled her, “making it difficult to breathe for what seemed like forever,” documents state.
Moon’s sentencing hearing has been set for Dec. 27 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.